PS-114: EC issues Saeed Ghani?s victory notification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the notification of PPP candidate Saeed Ghani’s victory in the PS-114 by-election on Thursday.

Saeed Ghani had secured 23,840 votes against MQM-P candidate Kamran Tessori’s 18,106 votes.

Earlier in the day, the ECP had rejected plea of MQM-Pakistan for vote recount case against Pakistan Peoples Party’s winning candidate Senator Saeed Ghani in PS-114, Karachi.

MQM-P candidate Kamran Tessori had pleaded the ECP to order the returning officer to conduct a recount of votes for the recently-held elections in PS-114.

MQM-P had claimed that the PPP had used unfair means to win the elections.