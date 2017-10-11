PTI decides to move SC over delay in FATA merger with KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to move Supreme Court over delay in merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to party communiqué, PTI chief Imran Khan has directed Babar Awan to prepare petition in this regard.

Khan also directed Babar Awan to review various legal aspects on the future of FATA.

Awan will present legal options to Imran Khan for approval after thorough research on these.

Imran has long been demanding merger of FATA areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan had warned that the FATA could again become hub of the terrorists if these underdeveloped and militancy-stricken areas were not merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forthwith.

“Any delay in Fata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would promote terrorism in the tribal areas. This opportunity should not be wasted,” he had stressed.

“Fata’s merger in KP is the only viable solution to defeating terrorism in Pakistan. This is the best time for merger and initiating political reforms there,” he had said.

He said the entire nation was in favour of reforms in Fata. He didn’t agree to the proposal to make Fata a separate province, saying it was not natural.