PTI rejects govt, PPP nominees for NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday dismissed names proposed by the government and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for next chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Rejecting the proposed names, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused the government and the PPP of colluding over the appointment of the new chairman.

He further went on to say that he is the parliamentary leader of PTI but the opposition leader has not contacted him in this regard.

The current chairman of the anti-graft body Qamar Zaman Chaudhry is due to retire this week.

The issue of NAB chief appointment has prompted the government and the opposition to hold consultation in order to hammer out consensus, with both the sides suggesting three names each.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah Tuesday exchanged the lists of their nominees for the post of chairman NAB.

Khursheed Shah suggested the names of Justice (retd) Muhammad Khokhar, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and former secretary Election Commission Ishtiaq Ahmed, while the prime minister suggested the names of Aftab Sultan, Justice (retd) Rehmat Jaffery and Justice (retd) Ejaz Chaudhry.

Talking to newsman after the meeting, Khursheed Shah said he would consult the opposition parties on the names given by the prime minister and would respond on Thursday.