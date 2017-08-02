PTI serves legal notice to Ayesha, demands apology within 10 days

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has served a legal notice to former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai on Wednesday.

The notice sent by PTI central media coordinator Javed Badar demanded Ayesha Gulalai to provide evidence to support her allegations against the PTI chief within 10 days or seek apology.

In case of failure to seek apology, she would have to pay Rs30 million in compensation, the notice added.

The legal notice has been dispatched to Aaisha Gulalai’s permanent address as well as her residence at parliament lodges.