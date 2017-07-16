PTI workers won?t let any obstruction towards justice, warns Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that if any obstructions would be made towards the way of justice then his party workers would come out to fight against the Government.

While addressing at the Party’s workers convention here on Sunday, Imran said that he would invite his workers to ensure justice is served if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) does not accept the Supreme Court verdict.

He mocked the claim by PML-N that the report by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama case is a conspiracy against democracy.

The PTI chairman said that the prime minister had employed tactics like bribing to escape justice.