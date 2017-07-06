Punjab govt to honour cricket heroes

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Sports, Jehangir Khanzada on Thursday said a grand ceremony to honour the national cricket team would be organized by Punjab government to recognize their achievement as national heroes in the final of ICC Champions Trophy against India.

Speaking at a meeting, the minister said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had already honoured the team by hosting a reception and similar function would also be organized by the Punjab government.

Jehangir Khanzada said the Punjab government under the guidance of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had focused on expansion of sports facilities in every district of the province and flood-light cricket stadiums were being constructed to facilitate young players, he added.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday held reception for Pakistan cricket team and the management while On Tuesday Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif welcomed the Pakistan cricket team to the Prime Minister House for winning the Champions Trophy after defeating arch rivals India last month.