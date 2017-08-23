Punjab medical teams serving dengue patients in Peshawar: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the total number of medical team of the Punjab, including doctors, entomologists and paramedics,exceeds to 80 which are serving dengue-affected people in Peshawar.

He said that due to the medical teams sent as a gesture of goodwill and human affection, the mutual bonds of love and affection have been further enhanced between people of two provinces, said a spokesman for the Punjab Health Department on Wednesday.

The spokesman said medical team of Primary & Secondary Health Department of the Punjab government that went to Peshawar on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to treat dengue patients as well as to help overcome the dengue disease there had treated 2,062 patients so far.

The teams also conducted tests of 595 people out of these, 175 have been diagnosed with dengue disease.

He said three medical health units of the Punjab government had been stationed at Safaid Dheri, Tehelkaal Bala and Bashtakhura,where patients were being provided with various treatment facilities.

The spokesman said that six ambulances of Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 were also sent there along with trained staff and patients were being given treatment.

The spokesman said that the experts of Dengue Expert Advisory Group of the Punjab had provided capacity building training to doctors of KPK Health Department about treatment and case management of dengue patients.

In addition to it, five entomologists and six assistant entomologists included in the team of Additional DG Dengue Control Punjab Dr.

Farrukh Sultan have also provided capacity building trainings to the local staff about dengue surveillance and identity of dengue larvae there.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, a dedicated helpline 0800-99000 has been started to provide guidance and awareness about dengue disease to Pashto speaking populace.

Through this service, the doctor provides necessary information about precautionary measures and symptoms of dengue in Pashto language to the people.