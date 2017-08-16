Qadri addresses PAT's Lahore sit-in

LAHORE: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) is holding a protest sit-in on Mall Road against the 2014 police crackdown against party that had killed 14 people including women.

Leaders of opposition parties including the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and Awami Muslim League are attending the protest.

Addressing the participants, PAT chief Tahiurl Qadri said the rally was held to expresses solidarity with the victims of the police crackdown and pressure the authorities to release Justice Baqar Najfi Commission’s report into the bloodshed.

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has been permitted to stage sit-in after the party assured a five-member committee set up by the Lahore High Court and comprising DC Lahore, CCPO Lahore, Advocate General Punjab and counsels for traders and PAT that it would wrap it up by 10:00pm after Tahir-ul-Qadri’s speech.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday, hearing a petition against PAT’s scheduled sit-in, directed the Punjab government, petitioner and the PAT to jointly formulate the strategy regarding it else the court would decide the matter itself.