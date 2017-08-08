Qadri challenges Nawaz to reveal conspirators

LAHORE: Chairman, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Tahir-ul-Qadri, upon reaching Lahore airport earlier today asked Nawaz Sharif to reveal against whom he is protesting on GT Road.

Addressing the supporters here, the PAT chief said ‘Nawaz Sharif should disclose against whom he is protesting else we will assume that he is targeting the national integrity’.

‘You are terming disqualification as conspiracy, if you have guts then tell us who is behind all this,’ he challenged the deposed prime minister.

The PAT chief landed here for the first time since the apex court disqualified Nawaz Sharif on 28th July from the office on petitions filed by opposition parties including PTI Chief Imran Khan. In its judgement the Supreme Court declared that he is no more ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ as he did not declare the salary which he would receive from his son’s company.

Lauding the judgement, Qadri further added that the SC in its historical verdict has disqualified him and now we hope for the justice for Model Town martyrs. ‘The implementation of Article 62 and 63 shall eliminate corruption from the country,’ he asserted.

The firebrand cleric told his followers to wait for his next strategy, which he said will be announced in his next address at Nasir Bagh.