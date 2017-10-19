Qandeel murder case: Mufti Abdul Qavi remanded in police custody for questioning

MULTAN: A lower court on Thursday granted four days physical remand of Mufti Abdul Qavi in Qandeel Baloch’s murder case, handing him over to Multan police for interrogation.

Mufti Abdul Qavi would be produced before the Area Judicial Magistrate on October 23.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed outside district court as police brought Mufti Abdul Qavi to produce him before the Area Judicial Majistrate Pervez Ahamed Khan.

The Judicial Magistrate heard the arguments from both sides reserved verdict.

The Judicial Magistrate after a short break resumed the court and granted four days remand of Mufti Abdul Qavi in police custody.

Earlier, Mufti Abdul Qavi managed to escape before District and Session Judge announced the verdict of dismissing his pre-arrest bail after a short break on Wednesday.

He was scheduled to participate in the annual Urs of his grandfather in Jhang.

Police traced him when Mufti Abdul Qavi switched on his mobile phone on Sher Shah road.

Cantonment SP DR Fahad quickly dispatched police teams and finally rounded up Mufti Abdul Qavi from Sher Shah Road.

The City Police have sacked a policeman for conducting poor investigation into Qndeel murder case and allegedly helping Mufti Abdul Qavi to escape from the court after dismissal of his pre-arrest bail on Wednesday, police said.

A spokesperson for City Police Officer said that CPO Muhammad Salim has terminated investigation officer Sub Inspector Noor Akbar over poor performance in Qandeel murder case.