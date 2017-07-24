Quality operational training is hallmark of PAF : Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: “Discipline of imparting quality operational training at Combat Commanders School has always been its hallmark and it is extremely vital for the overall war preparedness of Pakistan Air Force”, said Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of 48th Combat Commanders’ Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), Sargodha on Monday.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

The Air Chief further said that Combat Commander School plays the most pivotal role in operational training of our combat crew.

He urged upon the graduates that its their responsibility to pass on to the young officers whatever they have learnt at this prestigious institution.

While highlighting the importance of indigenisation in PAF, the Air Chief further said that the Air Power Center of Excellence (ACE) would soon become an icon and play a key role in various indigenisation projects of PAF.

The chief guest also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best Combat Commander was awarded to Squadron Leader Ali Khan while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader Muhammad Suleman.

The ceremony was attended by principal staff officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.