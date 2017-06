QUETTA: At least 10 people were reported injured in an explosion near the office of Balochitsan Police Chief, early Friday according to rescue services.

The police have cordoned off the Shuhada Chowk vicinity, where the incident took place. Two vehicles can be seen damaged in video footage from the scene.

The rescue work was underway, however the police have not shared any details about the nature of the blast.

Important government offices are located in the area where the explosion took place.