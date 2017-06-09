Rahat Fateh Ali and Salman Khan are back!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday shared a new song from his upcoming movie Tubeligh that would hit cinemas this Eid.

Sung by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the melancholic song is about brotherly bond between the on screen characters of Salman and Sohail.

Salman Khan has teamed up with Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight also starring Sohail Khan

Dabangg Khan on Friday Tweeted “@RFAKWorld sahab and I are back! #TinkaTinkaDilMera out now.”

The three minute video opens with Salman Khan waving goodbye to his brother Sohail Khan who is leaving to join the army.

According to Indian media the song was shot in Ladakh. Khan collaborated with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for the third time in Kabir Khan’s film.

Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-China war and will hit the cinemas on Eid.