Raheel Sharif arrives in Pakistan

LAHORE: Former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif on Friday arrived in Pakistan. According to Geo News, the general travelled through a special aircraft which would fly back to Saudi Arabia tonight .

The ex-army chief, who is head of the Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance, arrived with a companion, whose name was not mentioned.

Purpose of Raheel Sharif’s visit was not known.

Raheel Sharif’s appointment as head of the alliance stirred a debate in the country while Iran, which is not a member of the coalition, has expressed concern.

However, last month Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz assured the Senate that Pakistan would adopt a balanced policy in line with the recommendations of the Parliament with regards to its participation in Islamic Military Coalition.

The advisor said Raheel Sharif had vast experience to fight against terrorism. “His appointment with the coalition will have no effect on our foreign policy rather his presence there may ensure some sort of balance,” he had told the Senate.