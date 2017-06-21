Raheel Sharif joined Saudi-led alliance in his personal capacity: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Wednesday that the government had not sent former army chief Gen (Retd) Raheel Sharif to Saudi Arabia but the ex-COAS had joined the Islamic military alliance in his personal capacity.

Aziz stated this while briefing the Foreign Affairs Committee of Senate on Saudi-Qatar conflict here.

He said that Pakistan had decided to remain neutral in the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Pakistan will not get itself involved in matters of other states, Aziz said, adding that Islamabad will continue to play an active role in resolving the crisis.