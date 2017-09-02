Rangers, police arrest 13 suspects in Punjab IBOs: ISPR

LAHORE: At least 13 suspects were held on Saturday in joint intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Punjab, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement says.

The statement adds that Punjab Rangers and police conducted the first operation in Dera Ghazi Khan and arrested seven key facilitators wanted for extortion and other criminal activities in Punjab and Balochistan.

In a separate operation in Lahore, Rangers, police and intelligence personnel took six suspects, including two unregistered Afghan nationals, into custody.

Weapons and ammunition were also seized from the suspects, it added.

Following the IBOs, DG Pakistan Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Azhar Naveed Hayat visited troops and praised their achievements and morale.