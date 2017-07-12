Rangers policing powers extended for another 90 days

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday extended the special powers of Pakistan Rangers for deployment in Karachi for another 90 days.

“The Sindh Chief Minister has approved a summary under which the deployment of Pakistan Rangers in Karachi Division under clause (i) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 4 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997) for a further period of 90 days commencing from 15.07.2017 to 12.10.2017,” said a statement.

The Rangers has led a campaign against criminal elements in the metropolis for the past few years in collaboration with police and intelligence agencies.

The drive has brought a relative peace in the city which is the commercial hub of the nation.