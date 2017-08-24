Rangers produce MQM-L activist before media

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Thursday produced MQM-London’s activist Muhammad Yousuf, who had surrendered to them, before media, rejecting the party’s allegation of extra-judicial murder.

Addressing a press conference, Major Qambar Raza, a spokesman for Rangers, said the MQM-L had falsely mentioned that Muhammad Yousuf alias ‘Thailay Wala’ had been killed by the paramilitary force after arrest.

Rejecting the allegations of extra-judicial murder of Yousuf , he said that the MQM-L activist had surrendered himself to Rangers today.