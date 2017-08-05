Rangers spokesperson denies Dr. Asim allegations

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers spokesperson has denied the allegations of PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain that he was ‘drugged’ during confession when he was under arrest with the paramilitary force.

On Friday, DrAsim revealed in Geo News programme that ‘they [Rangers] used to give me drugs during the investigation; therefore, I don’t remember anything I said during the probe’.

The spokesperson however, denied all the allegations in response to his statement and specified that he never said this before neither during court proceedings nor when he was under detention or even after his bail from the custody.

Dr. Asim is currently on bail and his cases are pending in the court, added the spokesperson.