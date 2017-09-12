Rare whales spotted off Balochistan shore

While navigating about 22 km south of Gunz, near Jiwani, Captain Mehar Gul spotted two spouts of whales in marine waters, recently, said the World Wild Fund (WWF) in a statement on Tuesday.

“Looking at the animal, fisherman became very curious and followed them. The whales turned out to be a pair of sperm whales which have never been reported live from Pakistani waters. The fishermen followed these whales for about one and half hour after which the two whales took a deep dive and disappeared into the sea,” the statement said.

Sperm whales, scientifically known as Physeter macrocephalus can be easily recognized by their massive heads and prominent rounded foreheads.

These whales are considered the largest predator on Earth and feed on a variety of fishes and invertebrates, however, 80 per cent of their diet consists of large squids.

Sperm whales have the largest brain of any creature known to have lived on Earth.

WWF-Pakistan has trained more than 100 fishermen (mainly skippers) to collect information about fish catch as well as bycatch, especially of megafauna (whales, dolphins, whale sharks and mobulids rays).

Fishermen are also trained to safely release rare marine species that are incidentally entangled in their fishing nets and also to collect information about free swimming whales and dolphins.