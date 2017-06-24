Recent terror incidents linked to sanctuaries in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has linked recent terrorist incidents to ‘sanctuaries’ in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Terrorism hit the country badly on Friday as at least 62 people were martyred in terrorist activities in three deadly bombings in Quetta and Parachinar cities.

In his tweet late Friday, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “Recent terrorist incidents linked to sanctuaries across.”

Security/surv of Pak-Afg Bdr enhanced. Stringent actions agst illegal Bdr crossers. Recent terrorist incidents linked to sanctuaries across. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 23, 2017

The statement comes hours after three deadly bombings in Quetta and Parachinar that claimed more than 62 lives and wounded over hundred others.

The military spokesman went on to say that security and surveillance of Pak-Afghan border has been enhanced. He also promised stringent actions against illegal border crossers.