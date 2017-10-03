Red Arrows aerobatics display in Karachi on 05 Oct

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, internationally acclaimed Red Arrows aerobatics team of Royal Air Force would present a mesmerizing air show at Sea View, Karachi.

The public event is scheduled for 5th October, which would start at 01:30 pm.

Besides Red Arrows, JF-17 Thunder would also display breathtaking maneuvers during the show.

The blue skies of Karachi would turn red with the presence of Royal Air Force team which is famous for its jaw dropping formation aerobatics.