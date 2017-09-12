References against Sharif family, Dar returned

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has returned all the four references against Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that were filed by the National Accountability Court (NAB) on September 8, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The Registrar Office of the court on Monday returned two references after completing process of scrutiny.

The anti-graft watchdog has been asked to file the references again after addressing the objections raised by the Registrar Office.

According to the Registrar, references of some documents were given in the index but they were missing from the record that was submitted by the NAB.

The Registrar has also found technical faults in references related to Al-Azizia Steel Mills against Sharifs.

The NAB had filed references against the Sharif family and Dar in the light of Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders.

The references against Sharif family are related to properties and offshore companies while Ishaq Dar would face investigation for possessing assets beyond means.

A Supreme Court judge will monitor the proceedings of the NAB’s references.