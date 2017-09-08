References filed against Sharifs, Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed four references against Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in accountability court of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the light of Supreme Court orders.

The three references approved on Thursday by the Executive Board of the NAB against Nawaz Sharif and family included a reference relating to Avenfield properties (Flat No.16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom); reference relating to establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Company, Jeddah, and reference relating to the Flagship Investment Limited and 15 other companies.

The fourth reference approved was against Ishaq Dar relating to possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

Sharif was ousted in July after the Supreme Court deemed him unfit to hold office for not declaring a small source of income, and ordered the NAB to instigate a criminal investigation into him, his family and Dar.

The NAB said its investigation would rely on the evidence collected by a Supreme Court-appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was investigating the Sharif family´s wealth.

“The chairman (of) NAB directed that the prosecution of the cases will be followed up vigorously in the concerned Accountability Courts,” the agency said in a statement.

Sharif, his family, and Dar have denied any wrongdoing. The three-time premier said he never received the income that investigators said he did not declare.

Sharif has said there was a conspiracy against him but did not identify anyone.

Instead, he named long-time loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as his replacement as prime minister until the next election, expected in mid-2018.