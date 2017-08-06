Reham Khan says ?no contact with Ayesha Gulalai?

HARIPUR: Reham Khan, a social activist and former wife of Imran Khan, has categorically stated that she had no contact with Ayesha Gulalai, ex-PTI leader who leveled scathing allegations against top party leadership.

Addressing a press conference to clarify her position, Reham said, “I’m a pure Swati Khan. I am not a coward woman. I don’t conspire and act covertly.”

She went on to say, “I do not use women and anchors to malign anyone. I need no mouthpiece. To malign anyone is not our tradition and I am silent for two years.”

Reham also dismissed reports she had any contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Ameer Muqam, saying “Don’t drag me into this scandal.”

She further clarified that neither former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and nor anyone other asked her to write a book.