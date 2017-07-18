Reheel Sharif not commanding troops, but playing consultative role in Saudi-led alliance: Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday cleared that former army chief Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif were not commanding any troops but playing a consultative role in the Saudi-led Islamic military alliance.

In his statement given on the former army chief’s appointment as head of Islamic military alliance in the Senate, Aziz said that Raheel Sharif were assisting the 39-nation alliance in drafting the Terms of References (TORs).

“As per our information, the alliance had so far not raised military force,” he told the Senate.

The Saudi-led military alliance is different from the one formed to fight in Yemen, he explained.

Aziz claimed that the former army chief’s presence in the alliance would not affect Pakistan’s foreign policy but help maintain balance the situation.

He said that the ToRs of the alliance had not been finalised so far.

On the occasion, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said that if ToRs had not been finalised then why you have sent your army chief there.

He questioned what would be the government’s response if the ToRs were not drafted in line with the Pakistan’s policy