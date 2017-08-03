Rehman sees disqualification of mainstream politicians ahead

LONDON: Without mentioning the names, Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik on Wednesday said that he can see few more politicians belong to mainstream political parties in Pakistan would be disqualified.

While addressing a press conference held in UK, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik predicted that more tycoons of Pakistan’s politics would soon be disqualified.

During the presser, PPP senator said that Pakistan is heading towards general elections, while replying to a question he said that elected government should complete its tenure.

He suggested the political leadership to shun the culture of using abusive language against the opponents as it weakens the smoothly going democratic process in the country.

Without sharing the name, former minister said that a mainstream political party has hired services of three detective agencies in a European country. He further said that he could share more information but as per Zardari’s instructions he is avoiding.

Meanwhile, he hoped that newly elected PM would take Pakistan’s foreign policy into consideration to strengthen ties.

Lauding the Panama JIT’s investigation, he claimed that 96 percent of JIT report based on his information.

It is to mention here that former interior minister Rehman Malik has appeared before the JIT, recorded his statement regarding alleged money laundering through Hudaibiya Paper Mills and presented his report.

Last month supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office for life in a corruption inquiry linked to the Panama Papers.