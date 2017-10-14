Rescued US-Canadian couple, children arrive in Canada

TORONTO: US-Canadian couple and their three young children arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, two days after Pakistani soldiers recovered them from the captivity of Taliban group.

The Canadian government has also issued a statement in this connection, saying it joined the Boyle family “in rejoicing over the long-awaited return to Canada of their loved ones.”

The couple were kidnapped in Afghanistan in October 2012 while on a backpacking trip. All three of their children were born in captivity.

On Thursday, officials in Pakistan said the family had been rescued in “an intelligence-based operation” after their captors moved them across the border from Afghanistan.

The release came nearly five years to the day since Boyle and Coleman lost touch with their families while travelling in a mountainous region near the Afghan capital, Kabul.