Review petition against Nawaz?s disqualification likely next week: sources

ISLAMABAD: A review petition against the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be filed next week in the Supreme Court.

Sources said that work on the review petition is under way.

Earlier on July 28, the Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from public office over long-running corruption allegations, a decision that ousted him from the premiership for the third time.

The ruling saw political uncertainty take hold in Pakistan once again, with Cabinet dissolved and the country left without a sitting prime minister.

The allegations against the prime minister spiralled from the Panama Papers leak last year, which sparked a media frenzy over the lavish lifestyles and luxury London property portfolio of the Sharif dynasty.

Those claims prompted an investigation which said there was a “significant disparity” between the family´s income and lifestyle, and unearthed fresh claims over Sharif´s links to companies based in the United Arab Emirates.