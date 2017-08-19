Rift deepens within Sharif family as NA-120 by election approaches

LAHORE: The rift within the house of Sharif seemed to further deepen as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif put PMLN leader and Commerce Minister Pervaiz Malik in-charge of the by-election campaign for the National Assembly constituency NA-120, ignoring his nephew Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

According to Geo News, Nawaz Sharif’s decision has angered Hamza Shahbaz who might leave the country and stay abroad till the election is over.

The TV channel reported Nawaz Sharif forced Malik to assume the charge of the campaign when the latter said Hamza Shahbaz is also suitable for fulfilling the task since he had run vigorous campaign during local government election.

Although Hamza Shahbaz, who was also present in the meeting, didn’t raise any objection over the decision, he was visibly perturbed for being ignored by his uncle.