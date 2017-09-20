Rohingya Muslims: Pakistan asks OIC to play its role

UNITED NATIONS: Addressing the OIC Contact Group meeting here at the UN headquarters, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed “deep concern” over the grave situation of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and urged upon the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to play a leading role to this virtuous cause.

PM assured the OIC that “Pakistan reiterates its commitment to take full part in any humanitarian effort by the OIC or UN to help the Rohingya Muslims”.

The Prime Minister said over 400,000 have been forced to flee their homes and seek protection and shelter in neighboring countries and demanded that this “systematic and endemic discrimination” against the Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar must end.

He said the international community must exert its utmost pressure on the Government of Myanmar to stop the carnage of the Rohingyas.

Pakistan also demanded of the Government of Myanmar to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, and ensure safety and security of the Muslim Rohingya population.

He also asked Myanmar to respect its obligations under international law, and hold to account all perpetrators of violence against the Rohingyas.

Pakistan also demanded that the UN immediately allow a UN fact finding mission to the country, and called for immediate access of humanitarian supplies to the affected areas.

Myanmar must create favorable conditions for sustainable and safe return of all Rohingya refugees and grant legitimate rights including citizenship, communal participation and representation and freedom of movement, to the Rohingya, as equal citizens of Myanmar, Addressing the OIC Contact Group meeting here at the UN headquarters, PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added.