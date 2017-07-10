Ruling party rejects Panama JIT report

ISLAMABAD: Calling the Join Investigation findings nothing more than trash, the government has rejected the report submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan calling for action against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his son under NAB law.

“No argument or substantial martial is part of the report,” said Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference. The minister went on to declare the report as “Imran Nama” (political narrative of PTI chairman).

“Prime Minister has nothing to do with Sharif family business,” he said, adding that the SC had asked the JIT to seek answers of 13 questions but it chose to act as a trial court.

He said arch rivals of Nawaz Sharif were made part of the JIT.

Speaking at the press conference, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said termed the JIT findings witch-hunting and said the JIT mostly relied on what was said by Rehman Malik, former interior minister and a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party.