Saad Rafique offers condolence to family of boy killed in GT Road Rally mishap

GUJRAT: Federal Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique offered condolence to the family of the boy who was crushed to death by a car in Nawaz Sharif’s rally, and said that his comrades had visited the grieving family.

A police car escorting the caravan of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif crushed to death a nine year old boy near Lala Musa.

Identified as Ahmed Chughtai, the boy was hit by a vehicle of Elite Force of the Punjab police, according to preliminary reports. Father of the boy suffered a heart attack as he came to know about the death of his child in the road accident.

Addressing the crowd at the rally, he said a prime minister elected with millions of votes has been disqualified, which was not acceptable to the people of Pakistan.

He asked the gathering if they desire a country with electricity or a homeland haunted by power outages.” Was the treatment meted out to Nawaz Sharif appropriate,” he asked and the crowd responded with resounding “no”.

He said the power without authority was of no use, adding that Nawaz Sharif didn’t come out to get reinstated. “He is out to correct the country’s direction”.