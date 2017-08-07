Saad Rafique says they were not treated justly

GOJRA: Khawaja Saad Rafique, federal minister for Railways and a PML-N leader said that his party did not intend to pressurise any state institution but they were not treated justly.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the senior PML-N leader said that prime ministers have been ousted for various reasons and this practice should be stopped now.

He said that they did not get justice and no individual should be treated unjustly.

The federal minister said that the mandate of the people should be respected.

Criticising PTI chairman Imran Khan, he said: “If you lock down the capital, it is democracy. If you attack the parliament, it is democracy. But if we go home via G.T. Road than you start sweating.”

Khawaja Rafique also said that the balance in national politics was disturbed by some for coming to power for “a few days”.

“No decision can lessen the love people have for Nawaz Sharif, he added.