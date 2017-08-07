Saad says no to politics of confrontation

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq on Sunday said PML-N does not believe in the politics of confrontation. He was addressing the party workers convention at Kotmomin held to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif.

Minister said that elected PM has always been defamed and ousted. He further said that PML-N government would continue the journey of development and prosperity to exalt the country, despite the negative propaganda by the opposition parties, adding that masses have rejected negative politics of PTI.

Addressing the convention, State Minister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said PML-N would secure more seats in the next general elections as it has made record development and people friendly policies. He further said that PML-N’s strength is its people who have always been there for the call of their leadership.

Musadik says Nawaz was disqualified for having ‘Iqama’

Talking to TV channel, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for having an ‘Iqama’ not for corruption.

Musadik further said the former PM and his family have eagerly cooperated with Supreme Court’s constituted Joint Investigation Team (JIT) despite reservations over its process of probe.

Newly elected PM and his cabinet would carry forward former PM’s policies for the development and prosperity of the country and masses, said he.

While casting the light on Nawaz’s launched development projects, he said that former prime minister had initiated several mega projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for a better and prosperous Pakistan and made efforts to keep Pakistan on the track of progress.