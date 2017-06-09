Sachal Sarmast Urs celebrations to begin on Saturday

KHAIRPUR: The three-day 196th annual Urs celebrations of Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmast will begin on Saturday at Dargah Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, Daraza Sharif, Khairpur.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is expected to inaugurate the Urs by laying floral wreath on the mazar.

This activity will be followed by Adabi conference. Sachal Yadgar Committee will also present shields to eminent poets, singers and writers.

Sachal was born in Daraza, near Ranipur, Sindh. He spread the message of love for humanity through poetry, during the Kalhoro/Talpur era of Sindh.

He is regarded as ‘shair-e-haft zaban’ (poet of seven languages) due to his poetical works in Arabic, Sindhi, Saraiki, Punjabi, Urdu, Persian and Balochi to address the wider audience in these languages.