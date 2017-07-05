Safdar says Maryam appeared in JIT to save Quaid-e-Azam?s Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had appeared before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to save Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan, said her husband Captain (r) Safdar.

Speaking to media after Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before JIT, formed to investigate Sharif family’s offshore properties, Mr Safdar said, “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has done nothing wrong. His hands are clean, he has already faced multiple conspiracies before and he will come out from present situation triumphantly.”

The son in law of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the whole country was looked after by the Prime Minister, who has currently gone abroad for making country economically stable.

He said the conspiracies of opponents would be backfired and Nawaz Sharif would steer the country towards road to progress and prosperity despite hurdles being created by the vested interests.