Sajid Bahadur, Kalsoom murdered for 'honour' in Karachi: Police

KARACHI: Another unfortunate incident of alleged ‘honour killing’ reported early on Friday, in which a young man and woman were brutally murdered in Karachi, police said.

Speaking to Geo News, SP Gulberg Bashir Brohi said the incident was likely an ‘honour killing’ which occurred at the girl’s family home.

The deceased were identified as Sajid Bahadur, 22 and Kalsoom, 20, who were stabbed to death in the early hours of Friday at a house in Nazimabad, police said.

Both the victims found dead at murdered girl’s home, suffered fatal injuries to their necks and died due to excessive bleeding. Police said that they were allegedly killed by Kalsoom’s father and brother with meat cleavers.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects who managed to escape the scene soon after the incident, police said.

Qandeel, who earned social media star status for posting shots and videos, was strangled to death by her brother in the name of honour.

To stop the menace of this and to bring a vicious circle to an end, the parliament in PPP government approved a Bill that effectively closes the loophole in the country’s legal system that used to allow perpetrators of “honor killings” to walk free.

After the Bill , no murderer can walk away free even if the parents or family members forgive the murderer for killing sister, wife, mother or any other person in the name of ‘honor.

Before the Bill, the killers could be pardoned by the family of the victim and allowed to avoid the jail term.