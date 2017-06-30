Sarfraz Ahmed meets President Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Friday called on President Mamnoon Hussain, according to Geo News.

The captain was invited to the State Guest House by the president. Geo News reported that the president congratulated Ahmed for winning Champions Trophy.

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the Champions Trophy for the first time on June 18.

A century by Fakhar Zaman and a devastating bowling display by Pakistan ended India’s hopes of becoming the first team to capture the title three times.

Hundreds of fans gave Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed a hero’s welcome as he arrived home carrying the ICC Champions Trophy.

Men, women and children packed Karachi airport as Sarfraz returned from England, where Pakistan thrashed arch-rivals India to be crowned surprise winners.

Sarfraz held up the trophy to loud cheers and chants of “Long live Sarfraz!” as a police band played patriotic songs nearby.