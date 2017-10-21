Saudi Consul General in Karachi dies of cardiac arrest

KARACHI: The Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Karachi, Mohammad Abdullah Abdul Daim, after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

As per details the Saudi diplomat suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Saturday. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mohammad Abdullah Abdul Daim, who had completed his three years” term in Karachi was elevated as Ambassador and was awaiting his new posting.

Meanwhile Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Saudi Consul General in Karachi.

He lauded the services of Mohammad Abdul Daim for improving and promoting brotherly relation between the two countries. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.