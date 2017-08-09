Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Vice Defence Minister Mohammad bin Abdullah on Wednesday met with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa here.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to defence and bilateral relations came under deliberation, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The ISPR quoted the Army Chief as saying that Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Gen Bajwa also said that Islamabad is determined for the protection of Haramain Sharifain.

The Saudi defence minister praised Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and assured it of cooperation in every matter, the ISPR added.