SC directs Nehal Hashmi to submit reply over controversial remarks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Nehal Hashmi to submit his response over controversial remarks till June 16.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case.

During the course of proceedings, Nehal Hashmi informed the court that he has been struggling for the supremacy of law for the last three decades.

“I also participated in the lawyers’movement”.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that the court knew that he had worked for supremacy of law and he will be provided enough time to submit his reply.

Nehal Hashmi said that he had not received the transcript of his speech and pleaded the court to grant him time to submit his reply.

He also pleaded before the court for screening the video of his speech in the court room to which Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan remarked that there was no need to do that.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 16.

Later, talking to media outside Supreme Court, Nehal Hashmi lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and accused him of committing contempt of court and distorting his his speech.

Hashmi said he would prove his claim in his response to the court