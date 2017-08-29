SC orders removal of Asim Hussain's name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered elimination of Dr. Asim Hussain’s name from the Exit  Control List (ECL). Dr Asim has to submit surety bonds of Rs six millions, according to Geo News.

Declaring the Sindh High Court orders null and void, the  Supreme Court  asked  Hussain to return to Pakistan after  a month after undergoing treatment for his illness.

It is pertinent to mention here that former minister has moved a miscellaneous application on the health grounds for early hearing of his plea seeking removal of his name from the ECL.

He was put on the ECL over cases of  corruption and terrorism against him.

