SC resumes hearing in Panama case post JIT report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court’s special bench resumed much-anticipated hearing of the Panama Papers case a week after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted its report amid strict security measures today.

Over 700 policemen, along with paramilitary personnel and officials of the local administration, have been deployed in and around the apex court for the hearing.

The special bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had issued notices to all parties to submit their responses by today (July 17) following the submission of the report by JIT last Monday.

Prior to the proceedings of the case, Sharif family challenged the final report of the JIT terming it unfair and going beyond mandate and pleaded the Supreme Court to reject it.

The sources privy to the development said the ruling family has raised various objections over JIT report for its findings without using testified documents and the sources.

The draft also alleges biased attitude of the JIT members towards Sharif family.

Speaking outside the SC before resumption of the hearing, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the entire nation is looking at the apex court as it is important day in the history of Pakistan.

Awami Muslim League chief Shaikh Rasheed said, “We are standing by the Supreme Court.” He added those criticizing the Panama JIT are cursing SC.