SC?s ruling on Panama case would not affect CPEC: China

BEIJING: China affirmed its stance on CPEC as its Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Lu Kang on Friday said that Nawaz’s disqualification from public office would not affect China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

While commenting on SC’s verdict that disqualified Nawaz to hold any public office, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Lu Kang said that ruling is the internal affair of Pakistan. ”As a friendly neighbor, China hopes that all parties and sections in Pakistan can prioritize state and national interests, properly deal with their domestic affairs, maintain unity, stability, and keep focusing on the economic and social development”.

While expressing its government stance after supreme Court’s verdict on Panama case that disqualified PM Nawaz, Lu Kang said, “We believe that the China-Pakistan strategic cooperative partnership will not be affected by the change of the situation inside Pakistan. China stands ready to work with Pakistan to continue jointly building the One Belt and One Road.”

The all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan has withstood the test of times, Kang added.

Earlier, Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from public office over long-running corruption allegations, a decision that ousted him from the premiership for the third time.

The ruling saw political uncertainty take hold in Pakistan once again, with Cabinet dissolved and the country left without a sitting prime minister.