Searle to provide ICCBS substantial research grant

KARACHI: The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) University of Karachi signed an agreement with The Searle Company Limited (TSCL) to support the strengthening of genomic research at the ICCBS.

As per the agreement, TSCL will provide the international center a substantial research grant in five years on the basis of yearly instalments.

The agreement will enable TSCL to support the strengthening and upgradation of Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genomic Research (JRCGR), ICCBS – University of Karachi.

The ICCBS has setup JRCGR, a dedicated genomics center as a part of Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMMDR) to strengthen the ongoing molecular medicine research efforts and to train the manpower in this cutting edge area of biology.

Director ICCBS, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary on behalf of the international centre and Chief Executive Officer TSCL Syed Nadeem Ahmed signed the MoU in a meeting held on Tuesday at the office of the Searle Company. Dr Hina Siddiqui of ICCBS and Searle officials including Tahir Ahmed and M Sajid were also present on the occasion.

According to the agreement, TSCL will support the ICCBS for the infrastructure development and human resource capacity building.

Following the accord, Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genomics Research will conduct research in the field of agriculture and health human genomic particularly related to disease genomics including neurological disorders diabetes age related diseases and prevailing autoimmune diseases as well as other animal plant and human diseases of national relevance.

The manpower will also be trained in the field of plant animal and human genomics in good foreign institutions. The genome center intends to work with health care providers and pharmaceutical industries on projects of national relevance.