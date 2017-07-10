SECP chairman booked on SC orders

ISLAMABAD: Complying with the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday filed a case against Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi for tampering with records.

According to Geo News, the agency filed the case with its Special Investigation Unit under sections 466 and 471 of Pakistan Penal code.

Hijazi was accused of changing official records of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, owned by the Sharif family as the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probed corruption allegations against Sharif family in the light of the Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

Hijazi faces seven-year prison term if convicted on counts of forgery.