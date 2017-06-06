SECP provides Hudaibya Mills record to Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has provided all the record related to Hudaibya Paper Mills to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Sharif Family’s offshore properties.

SECP official Abid Hussain submitted the documents to the JIT.

Sources said that three SECP official appeared before the JIT a week ago where they were questioned about the investigations into the matter.

They added that the record also included Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement on money laundering he recorded before a magistrate during Musharraf tenure.