Security agencies searching for man who put his hand around Nawaz?s neck  

ISLAMABAD: Security agencies on Saturday were investigating an incident which could have possibly proved dangerous for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The officials were looking into TV footage that showed the prime minister’s motorcade being surrounded by his supporters as he travelled from Murree to the federal capital where he was to attend a key party meeting.

According to Geo News, the security agencies have launched an investigation to ascertain the identity of a man who put his hand around Mr Sharif’s neck as he came out of his car and waved to his supporters.

The man’s face was not visible in the video.

Security officials were worried about the move that could have led to an untoward incident in a country where former prime minister Benazir Bhutto lost her life at a rally in 2007, the TV channel reported.

The former prime minister is scheduled to travel to Lahore next week via Grand Trunk (GT) Road where large crowd of his supporters are expected to welcome him.

It would be his first visit to Lahore since the Supreme Court disqualified him.