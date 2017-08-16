Security forces arrest seven terrorists, 20 Afghan suspects in Punjab operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have arrested seven terrorists and 20 Afghan suspects during various operations conducted over the last 72 hours in Punjab, ISPR said on Wednesday.

The statement adds the search operations had been carried out jointly by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in Attock , DG Khan and Lahore.

Explosive material and weapons had also been seized from the terrorists affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

These explosives and weapons were to be used for terrorism activies in major cities of Punjab, the statement said.